Rose Mae Jackson, 70, died Thursday, March 16, 2023.
A daughter of the late Ethel Mae Jordan, she was born April 30, 1952, in Chester.
Her funeral service was 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Crawford Funeral Home, with burial in the I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Jackson; four sons, Roger Hairston, Robert Jordan, Bobby L. Jackson and Tommy L. Jackson; four daughters, Shainithia Hairston, Shirlithia Hariston, Shelia Jordan and Lavern Jackson; four sisters, Vicky Talford, Frances Jordan, Mildred Jordan, Mary Ann Jordan; mother-in-law, Jucile Jackson; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge. Condolences at crawfh@comporium.net.