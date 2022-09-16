Lancaster Rotary Club will host a 5K and Family Fun Day on Oct. 1 to support local service projects.
The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Carole Ray Dowling Center, 506 Hubbard Drive, on the USC Lancaster campus.
Lancaster Rotary Club President Matt Williamson, director of USCL’s TRIO Program, is happy to host this event.
"The past two years have been extremely challenging for our country, state and communities, but we are excited about the future and ask everyone to come out to support this 5K Family Fun Day on Saturday, Oct. 1, so we can continue to serve our communities and to help eradicate polio from the world," Williamson said.
The funds raised by this event will help to financially support projects that promote Rotary’s seven areas of focus: promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, helping mothers and children, supporting education, growing local economies and protecting the environment.
You can register for the 5K race online at https://lancasterrotary.com/5k. The cost to register for the race is $25 for adults, $15 for students 18 and younger. Online registration ends Sept. 28. Late registration is available before 7:30 a.m. on race day for $35.
There is no cost of admission to participate in the Family Fun Day portion of the event. Donations are welcome. There will be a kids’ fun run at 7:45 a.m., also free of charge.
Sponsorship opportunities are available as well.
Email rmaxfield1@icloud.com with questions about the event.