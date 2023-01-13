Lancaster Rotary Club presented Fire Chief Justin McLellan with three state-of-the-art FLIR (forward-looking infrared) cameras for the Lancaster Fire Department on Jan. 5.
The cameras, which are specifically designed to aid in search and rescue operations, were donated to the department as part of the Rotary Club’s ongoing commitment to community safety and support of first responders.
The presentation, which was held during the club’s weekly meeting at USC Lancaster’s Carole Ray Dowling Building, was met with excitement and gratitude by the fire department, who shared with the club the many ways in which the cameras will benefit their operations.
McLellan, Training Officer David Melton and Fire Marshal Tom Lever presented a program, educating the club on the capabilities of the cameras and how they will be used in the field.
One scenario described by McLellan really resonated with club member Regina Maxfield: “Imagine you are in a building you have never been in before. It’s pitch black; you are disoriented and surrounded by fire, heat and smoke. To make things worse, you know you have limited time to find your way out of the building because you only have so much air in your air pack. What do you do? Which way do you go? Now imagine the same circumstances, but, this time, you are tasked with finding a child inside that building.”
“I don’t think anyone who has not experienced such a situation can adequately imagine the confusion and the panic one must feel in such an environment. Thank God technology has advanced to the point that a handheld camera can guide a firefighter through that nightmarish landscape,” Maxfield said.
The cameras work by detecting thermal radiation, allowing firefighters to quickly locate victims in situations where visibility is limited.
Studies conducted by fire departments across the country demonstrate the benefits of using these cameras. Without the benefit of a camera, firefighters are only able to locate victims 60% of the time; whereas, with the use of a camera, they are able to locate the victim 99% of the time. Not only does a camera increase the likelihood a firefighter will find the victim, it reduces the amount of time required to locate the victim by about 75%.
The FLIR cameras are also of tremendous help during other types of rescues, including car accidents and water rescues — any situation in which the camera can pick up on body temperature to locate a victim.
A classic example is the first response team’s arrival at a car accident (especially at night) with no apparent victims. The car has obviously crashed into something, but no one is in the car. Was anyone ejected from the car? Or has the driver simply abandoned the scene? Cameras allow the first responders to quickly scan the surrounding area for injured victims.
With the gift of these three FLIR cameras, each firefighter on duty at any given time with Lancaster Fire Department will now be armed with an infrared camera when responding to an emergency call.
“It brings our club members great pleasure to learn how beneficial these cameras will be for our fire department and our community,” said Lancaster Rotary Club President Matt Williamson. “As they said during their presentation, it should be a goal for every firefighter to have one of these cameras, so every firefighter can go home.”
The Lancaster Fire Department is a vital part of the community and Lancaster Rotary Club is honored to support their efforts to keep our community safe. The club is committed to finding ways to assist local first responders in their efforts to protect and serve the community. The donation of these infrared cameras is just one of the many ways in which Lancaster Rotary Club supports our community.
