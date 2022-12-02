Roy Herbert Southern, 72, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Roy Herbert Southern, 72, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
A son of the late ML Southern and the late Eddie Mae Southern, he was born Sept. 8, 1950, in Kershaw.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Ebenezer AME Zion Church, with the Rev. Albert Young officiating, and burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 1-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include a son, Reginald Southern of Lancaster; daughters, Melissa Southern and Jessica Massey, both of Lancaster; brother, Larry J. Southern of Lancaster; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Crawford Funeral Home is charge of arrangements. Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.