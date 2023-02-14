Ruben Benson Sr., 75, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Ruben Benson Sr., 75, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
A son of the late Pete “Flim” Benson and late Corine Jones Benson, he was born Feb 14, 1948, in Lancaster.
Funeral service was Saturday, Feb. 11, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in Cedar Creek Methodist Church Cemetery.
Viewing was Friday, Feb. 10, at Crawford Funeral Home with Masonic rites.
Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Parnell Benson of Lancaster; sons, Ruben Jr. and Martin Benson; daughter, Lashaveria Benson; brothers, Marshall Benson, Curtis Benson, Leon Benson and Ernest Benson; sisters, Cora Mae Benson, Queen Benson, Rose Benson and Arleen Harrison.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.