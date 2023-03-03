WALTERBORO — Funeral service for Ruby Owens Kershner, 88, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Dr. Eugene C. Rollins will officiate.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Kershner, wife of the late Harold Kershner, passed away at home on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late George Robert and Estelle Faile Faulkenberry. She retired from Wateree Marina, where she was the manager. She was oldest serving elder at Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church. She faithfully served the church by cleaning all the facilities.
Surviving are her daughters, Darlyn Owens and Donna Owens; stepchildren, Jerry Kershner, Patrick Kershner, Mark Kershner, Trudy Watson and Genna Kershner; and sister, Ann Terry.
She was predeceased by a brother, Donald Faulkenberry; and sisters, Pamelia “Mick” Faile and Nannie Frances Blackmon.