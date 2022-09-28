Rubye Ford Thornwell, 61, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
A daughter of the late Willie Ford and the late Josephine McMurray Ford, she was born March 6, 1961, in Lancaster.
Her funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dennis McCleave officiating, and burial in the North Corner AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Jamekia Ford; two sons, James Rayford Thornwell Jr. and Jovan Morrow; six brothers, Jessie Ford, Michael Ford, Earle Ford, Darryl Ford, Steve Ford and Ernest Ford; a sister, Phyllis Massey; and three grandchildren.