The host A.R. Rucker Rams registered a pair of wins over Lancaster area middle school rival South Middle in the Lancaster High School gym.
The Lady Rams rolled to a 34-17 win over the Lady Mustangs, and the Rucker boys rallied for a 22-19 win over South on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Rucker, down 17-10 in the second half of the boys game, rallied for the three-point win. Jyseer Stover’s bucket in the final period ignited a pivotal 5-0 Rucker charge for a 21-17 lead and the Rams stayed on top for the exciting comeback win.
Terrell Frazier led the Rams with nine points, five in the first half. Ethan Bufford paced South with 14 points.
In the girls game, A.R. Rucker had an easier time in taking the 17-point win.The Lady Rams led 18-8 at the half and stayed in control.
Syraiah Blair led the Rucker girls with 12 points, eight in the first half. Kaylyn Hollenbeck led South with six points.