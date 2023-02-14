COLUMBIA – The S.C. Manufacturers Alliance (SCMA) has launched this year’s Manufacturing Madness, presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina.
Manufacturing Madness is a bracket-style contest that will engage the public to select the “Coolest Thing Made in South Carolina.”
Last year, more than 175 different products were nominated and over 113,000 votes were cast in the contest that eventually awarded Nucor Steel Berkeley’s product, steel, the title of “Coolest Thing Made in South Carolina.”
There will be several rounds of voting to narrow down products until one is chosen as the winner, as follows:
• Feb. 27-March 2: Popular vote
• March 6-9: First round of bracket voting for Top 16
• March 13-16: Second round of bracket voting for Top 8
• March 20-23: Final round of bracket voting
The winner will be announced Mach 29 at the S.C. Statehouse.
Any product manufactured in South Carolina can be nominated. While qualifying products must be made in South Carolina, the manufacturers’ headquarters do not need to be located in the state.
The product must be made using a manufacturing process. For example, a restaurant that makes made-to-order pizzas would not qualify, but a food manufacturer that mass-produces frozen pizzas would.
A company can have multiple products nominated for Manufacturing Madness, but only one product per company will be allowed into the first round (Top 16 products).
“When we launched Manufacturing Madness last year, we hoped it would shine a light on the companies that make some of the world’s most important and innovative products right here in South Carolina,” said Sara Hazzard, SCMA president and CEO.
“Last year’s contest not only did that, but the more than 113,000 votes cast demonstrated the pride and passion people have for our state’s manufacturing industry. We are looking forward to this year’s contest and in using this platform to again promote the industry and spotlight some of the more than 5,000 manufacturing facilities who call South Carolina home.”
The S.C. Manufacturers Alliance is the only statewide organization dedicated exclusively to the interests of manufacturers. Its mission is to strengthen and advance South Carolina manufacturing by advocating for its members, fostering a world-class workforce and bringing together manufacturers to connect, share, and solve industry challenges. SCMA members include more than 200 manufacturing companies that represent more than 100,000 associates in South Carolina.