COLUMBIA — After two days of contentious debate, the S.C. Senate on Thursday, Sept. 8, passed an amended bill that rejects a ban on almost all abortions in the state.
The proposal comes on the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June that ended national access to abortion.
The high court’s 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade did not outlaw abortion, but left that decision up to individual states.
The state Senate bill creates wide-ranging exceptions to protect the life of the mother and creates exceptions for lethal fetal anomalies, but two doctors must confirm those anomalies.
The bill also includes exceptions for rape and incest up to the end of the first trimester.
The upper chamber’s vote was 27-16, with both Lancaster County Sens. Michael Johnson (R-16) and Penry Gustafason (R-27) voting in favor.
Possible filibuster
Many of the state’s Republican senators originally hoped to pass some form of a total abortion ban, but it became clear Thursday afternoon that they lacked the votes needed to do so.
While the state’s GOP senators had the votes to pass a total ban, Republican Tom Davis threatened to filibuster that proposal. He vowed to argue against the bill until the 46-member state Senate mustered the 26 votes needed to stop him. Those pushing for a total ban lacked the votes to end a filibuster.
Davis told the Associated Press that he promised his daughters he would not vote to strengthen the state’s current six-week abortion ban because women have rights, too.
“The moment we become pregnant, we lost all control over what goes on with our bodies,” Davis said, recalling what his daughters told him. “I’m here to tell you I’m not going to let that happen.”
The state’s six-week ban is currently suspended as the S.C. Supreme Court reviews whether it violates privacy rights as written. For now, the state’s 2016 decision that allows abortions up to 20 weeks after conception is still in effect.
Gustafason, of Camden, also opposed any type of total ban. She and fellow Republican women Sens. Katrina Shealy and Sandy Senn lashed out at their male counterparts during a fierce debate Wednesday on the Senate floor.
Calling the original proposal “wishful-thinking,” Gustafason noted that an all-out abortion ban could lead to possible health emergencies if a woman is carrying a dead fetus or had an ectopic pregnancy that threatens her life.
Plus, she said the total ban does not consider an 11-year old girl who is impregnated by rape.
“This bill does not recognize or even acknowledge another right besides the right of the baby,” Gustafason said. “So, do we as women have no autonomy over our own bodies? Are we simply baby machines?”
An impassioned Shealy said the 41 men in the state Senate would be better off listening to their wives, daughters, mothers, granddaughters and looking at the faces of the girls in Sunday school classes at their churches.
“You want to believe that God is wanting you to push a bill through with no exceptions that kills mothers and ruins the lives of children, lets mothers bring home babies to bury them,” Shealy argued Wednesday. “Then I think you’re miscommunicating with God. Or maybe you aren’t communicating with Him at all.”
The State reported Friday, Sept. 9, that Gustafson did not vote to pass the bill until the Senate agreed to add the exception for fatal fetal anomalies.
“I did it to reduce abortions,” she told reporters. “I just don’t want to have as many abortions out there.”
Gustafson said she also plans to back legislation to cover the expansion of contraceptive education and accessibility. She also wants to enhance and improve adoption law.
“So I feel OK at the end of the day. I fought for what I thought should be in there. I fought for what my district wanted,” she said.
Johnson could not be reached for comment before The Lancaster News’ deadline.
What’s next?
The state Senate, however, did modify the six-week ban.
Changes include reducing the time that victims of rape and incest who become pregnant can seek an abortion from 20 weeks to about 12 weeks. It also required that DNA from the aborted fetus be collected for police.
It also allows a $3,000 income-tax break for fetuses before they are born.
Democrats in the Senate pushed to have the matter placed on the ballot so voters could decide, but that effort failed.
The S.C. House of Representatives passed the bill with rape or incest exceptions last month. The House bill also has exceptions to allow an abortion when a mother’s life is endangered by the pregnancy. The Senate bill must now be returned to House because it was amended before being passed by the Senate.
