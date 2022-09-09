COLUMBIA — After two days of contentious debate, the S.C. Senate on Thursday, Sept. 8, passed an amended bill that rejects a ban on almost all abortions in the state.

The proposal comes on the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June that ended national access to abortion.

Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.

Trending Videos