Customers at TJ Maxx in Indian Land waited in long lines during South Carolina’s tax-free weekend. During the Aug. 5-7 event, there was no state sales tax on many back-to-school items.

Shoppers saved big this weekend with South Carolina’s 17th annual tax-exempt weekend. Shoppers took full advantage of it to stock up on school supplies, clothes and dorm supplies.

“This weekend was basically a mini-Christmas rush,” said Erin Fowler, front-end manager at TJ Maxx in Indian Land. “All three days we were packed with lines forming all around the store. I felt like it would never stop.”

