Samuel Edward Brace, 81, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
He was the son of the late Sam and Alice Eveleigh Brace. At an early age, Samuel joined Cedar Rock Baptist Church, where he was baptized. Samuel attended the Lancaster County public schools and was a graduate of Hillside High School in Heath Springs, Class of 1960.
He had a passion for baseball and his favorite team was the Los Angeles Dodgers. He loved the Charlotte Hornets, as well as the Carolina Panthers. His daily attire was always sunglasses and a sports team cap.
Left to cherish his loving memories are a son, Angelo Brace (Karen); two grandchildren, Angelo Arron Brace and Jaslie A. Brace, all of Chesapeake, Va.; sister, Mildred O’Neill (Osvaldo) of Indian Trail, N.C.; brothers James Lee, Howard, Glen, Vernon (Debra) and Maurice; uncle, Roland Brace; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and many friends and classmates.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Cedar Rock Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at McMullen Funeral Home.