LANCASTER — Mr. Samuel “Sammie” Robert Marshall Jr., 89, passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.

He was born May 27, 1933, in Lancaster, a son of the late Samuel Robert Marshall Sr. and the late Cora Baker Marshall. He was the husband of Frances “Fran” Crenshaw Marshall. Mr. Marshall was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His love for family and friends were most important to him. Mr. Marshall was an honest man and a man of his word. He was a lifetime farmer and also loved to do woodworking. He was a jack-of-all-trades and mastered them all. Electrician, plumber or anything that needed fixing, he could do it. Mr. Marshall was a lifetime member of St. Luke United Methodist Church.

