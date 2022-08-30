LANCASTER — Mr. Samuel “Sammie” Robert Marshall Jr., 89, passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.
He was born May 27, 1933, in Lancaster, a son of the late Samuel Robert Marshall Sr. and the late Cora Baker Marshall. He was the husband of Frances “Fran” Crenshaw Marshall. Mr. Marshall was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His love for family and friends were most important to him. Mr. Marshall was an honest man and a man of his word. He was a lifetime farmer and also loved to do woodworking. He was a jack-of-all-trades and mastered them all. Electrician, plumber or anything that needed fixing, he could do it. Mr. Marshall was a lifetime member of St. Luke United Methodist Church.
Mr. Marshall is survived by his wife of 71 years, Fran Marshall; three sons, Randy, Andy and Barry Marshall; a daughter, Lori Marshall (Rollins); five grandchildren, Daryn Marshall (Christina), Logan Marshall (Brandi), Carrie Marshall, Joel Rollins and Chase Rollins; six great-grandchildren, McKinley, Trent, Parker, Abby, Greenlei and Ruthie Marshall; two sisters: Gladys Moore and Sara Griffin; a sister-in-law, Frances M. Marshall; and a large extended family.
Mr. Marshall was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, George, Boyce and Frank Marshall; five sisters, Kathleen Harper, Myrtle Hagins, Ida Mae Ellis, Elizabeth Harper and Robbie White.
The celebration of life service for Mr. Marshall will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, officiated by the Revs. Bill McCowan and Barry Allen.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 128 Providence Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Sammie Marshall.