Sara Denise Pate, 59, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023.
She was the daughter of Serena Pate Bufford and the late JB Shropshire. She was reared in the home of the late WB and Cornelius Pate.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sara Denise Pate, 59, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023.
She was the daughter of Serena Pate Bufford and the late JB Shropshire. She was reared in the home of the late WB and Cornelius Pate.
Survivors are two children, Sheritta Pate and Malachi A. Pate, both of Heath Springs; one granddaughter, A’Miracle Pate; her mother, Serena Bufford; two sisters, Kathy Parker and Linda Shropshire; three brothers, Gordon Pate (Rachel) and Jerome, Issac L. Cauthen (Deidre) and Vernon Shropshire.
A celebration of life was held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Stewart Funeral Home.
Sign online registry stewartfuneralhomesc.com.