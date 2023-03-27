COLUMBIA — S.C. Secretary of State Mark Hammond issued a scam alert March 21 to warn residents of Fort Mill of illegal solicitation activity by Miracle House of Hope Ministries.

“In the past two weeks, our office has received multiple complaints that Miracle House of Hope Ministries is soliciting in the Fort Mill area,” Hammond said. “Donors need to know that Miracle House of Hope has been banned from soliciting in our state since 2019, and not to give their hard-earned money to this illicit organization.”

