With less than nine months before the REAL ID deadline, the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is continuing its efforts to promote REAL ID.
During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state.
The SCDMV mobile event for REAL IDs will be here from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27 in council chambers on the second floor of the Lancaster County Administration Building, 101 N. Main St.,Lancaster.
No additional SCDMV services will be offered at the event. The cost to purchase a REAL ID driver’s license is $25.
If you must take a driving test to renew your license, if you are an international customer or if you are applying for a commercial driver’s license (CDL) with a hazmat endorsement, you will not be able to purchase a REAL ID at this event.
With the proper documentation, customers who are 17 years old or older can change their identification card (no driving privileges) to a REAL ID identification card for free.
A REAL ID identification card for customers who are 5 to 16 years old is $15. You cannot have both a license and ID.
When purchasing a REAL ID license or obtaining a REAL ID identification card, you must provide your Social Security number and all the following documents if those documents are not already on file with the SCDMV:
• Proof of Identity and citizenship (government-issued birth certificate or valid U.S. passport)
• Two proofs of current, physical South Carolina address
• Proof of all legal name changes (if applicable)
View the United States Citizens’ Checklist (SCDMV Form MV-93) for a complete list of accepted documents.
The enforcement date for REAL ID is May 3, 2023. On and after this date, you must have a REAL ID to board a domestic, commercial flight and enter certain federal facilities unless you have a valid U.S. passport, military ID or another federally accepted form of identification to show security when doing the above activities.