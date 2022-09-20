BLYTHEWOOD — Due to a shortage of the type of paper used for vehicle registrations, South Carolinians who have paid their property taxes to the county in which they reside may notice that it takes longer to receive their vehicle registration cards and decals for their license plates in the mail.

“We’ve been in constant communication with our contracted vendor, but with an extremely limited amount of companies that offer this product, we’ve been forced to slow production of registration cards until we can get the next shipment delivered,” said Kevin Shwedo, S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles executive director.

