This event gives new meaning to the phrase "book drive."
When South Carolina residents visit the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles for driving or vehicle transaction needs between March 1 and 31, they can make a difference in communities throughout the state by donating a new early reader book to support the Original Six (O6) Foundation’s My First Library program.
The Original Six Foundation is teaming up with over 30 public schools to provide South Carolina’s highest-need students with at-home libraries through a series of book fairs that will be held statewide throughout May. Students participating in the Original Six Foundation’s My First Library program can select 10 books from a diverse selection during the book fairs.
“The SCDMV is excited to partner with the Original Six Foundation to support increased literacy rates across our state. Supporting programs like these build stronger foundations for our children, ensuring more successful outcome rates for our youth, families, and communities,” said Kevin Shwedo, SCDMV executive director.
Studies show that students who do not read proficiently by third grade are four times more likely to leave high school without a diploma than proficient readers. Poverty compounds the problem. Students who have lived in poverty are three times more likely to drop out or fail to graduate high school on time than their more affluent peers.
In addition, students suffered learning setbacks during the pandemic. An Amplify Education Inc. study found 40% of first grade students were reading “well below grade level” in 2020, compared with 27% in 2019.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Original Six Foundation’s My First Library program distributed over 32,000 books to nearly 3,000 students in 30 South Carolina elementary schools.
You can help steer early readers to educational success by donating a book at your local SCDMV branch office.
Visit www.originalsixfoundation.org for a list of books that schools have requested for their students. You can drop off the books at any of the 66 DMV locations statewide or order the books online.