The S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR) will begin individual income tax returns for tax year 2022 on Jan. 23, consistent with the date announced by the IRS.

The filing deadline for both state and federal 2022 income tax returns is April 18. Last year, more than 93% of individual income tax returns were filed electronically. Approximately 87% of refunds were issued by direct deposit.

