Julie Ghent had an incredible gift of compassion, empathy and encouragement that she shared freely with everyone. Ghent’s eternal optimism and her natural ability to inspire others created a magical atmosphere for her family, friends, co-workers, perfect strangers and the medical community.

Her presence supported, encouraged and elevated those around her, and her positive attitude, compassion, empowerment, creativity and magic created rich clinical experiences for faculty, preceptors and medical students.

