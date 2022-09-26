Things will be getting brighter at outdoor athletic fields in the Lancaster County School District starting next school year.
Starting in the summer of 2023, the district will start a three-year project to replace lights on football, baseball and softball fields at middle and high schools.
“We would have to wait until the summer to get them completed in time,” said David Small, district facilities director.
The total cost of these projects is estimated to be nearly $3 million, and is part of the district’s planned upgrades to athletic facilities across the county.
The first project will be replacing the lights at Buford and Lancaster softball fields, Lancaster baseball field and the Lancaster track. The cost of that project is estimated to be $1,032,223.
The second project in year two would be new lights for the baseball fields at Andrew Jackson and Buford high schools and Indian Land Middle, as well as its softball fields. The estimated cost of that project would be $943,409.
In year three, new lights will be installed at the football fields at Andrew Jackson, Buford and Lancaster high schools and Indian Land Middle. That cost is estimated to be $1,010,708.
All lights would be LED lights with metal poles installed by Musco Lighting, which specializes in designing and manufacturing sports lighting.
“With the lights, it will be a cost savings over time,” Small said. “This is going to help us out as well.”
The district plans on paying for the project with 8% money, which comes from non-referendum general obligation debt funds.
