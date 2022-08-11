After what seemed a quick summer, the 2022-23 school year is about to begin. Classes in Lancaster County School District will start Monday, Aug. 15, for the majority of students.

Those who are transitioning to different schools, like freshmen going into high school, those going into the sixth grade at middle schools and those going into fifth grade at Indian Land Intermediate School, went through orientation Friday, Aug. 12.

Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.

Trending Videos