After what seemed a quick summer, the 2022-23 school year is about to begin. Classes in Lancaster County School District will start Monday, Aug. 15, for the majority of students.
Those who are transitioning to different schools, like freshmen going into high school, those going into the sixth grade at middle schools and those going into fifth grade at Indian Land Intermediate School, went through orientation Friday, Aug. 12.
Safety updates
The district did several safety updates over the summer. Those include a clear bag policy for home athletic and other designated events.
“We are resetting on school safety precautions,” said Bryan Vaughn, district safety, transportation and communications director. “We will be doing it not only at sporting events, but you will see more clear bag events at large gatherings.”
Gatherings requiring clear bags include open houses and non-athletic events such as plays and concerts.
The district is also increasing security at elementary school events, such as open houses and concerts.
“From a school standpoint, we are starting a school watch program, where we are recruiting volunteers to come in and serve as patrols around schools,” Vaughn said.
“They will be parents, former military, retired police officers and people like that. They will come in and walk the grounds and make sure doors are locked and make sure no strangers are hanging around the buildings, things like that. They will be given a badge and a radio to identify themselves. We are excited about that.”
Traffic
Traffic is always an issue the first week or so of school. One particular place to look for traffic issues this year will be around the Buford schools off Tabernacle Road.
“We still have some construction traffic going on,” Vaughn said. “That is going to be a traffic snarl the first week of school. Most schools are looking good from a traffic standpoint.”
Also, with the growing population in the Panhandle, packing your patience is probably a good idea around the Indian Land schools along Doby’s Bridge and River roads.
Vaughn added the district is in good shape regarding bus drivers to start the year and will add positions as needed.
Construction
Vaughn said the district should be in good shape when it comes to finishing up construction projects over the summer.
“We should be opening up with fairly limited disruptions at this point,” he said.
Several parking lots were repaved over the summer at different schools and a new HVAC unit is being installed at North Elementary.
About six schools had floor work done inside the schools, where asbestos was found and removed, with the installation of new tile flooring. Those schools were North, Buford Middle, Buford Vocational, Brooklyn Springs, Clinton, Andrew Jackson High, Lancaster High career center and the Rice building.
“Any buildings built before 1980 or that period of time, most of the buildings had asbestos in them,” Vaughn said. “Anytime we go to do a renovation and have to disturb it and come in contact with it, that is when you have to bring in a special unit to do the removal. There are certain guidelines. All that was done by a professional organization, a third-party contractor. It was removed and done in compliance with the laws of the state and federal government. There is no asbestos removal being done at this point.”
Administration
There were several administration changes from last year to this year. Here are some of the major ones:
Indian Land High principal David Shamble has moved to the district office, where he is instructional specialist for college and career readiness.
Kevin Miller, formerly Buford Middle School principal, is now principal at Indian Land High. Marcus Porter, formerly an assistant principal at Lancaster High, is now in the same role at Indian Land High.
Ashley Bradley is serving as interim principal at Buford Middle, taking over for Miller.
Buford Elementary math tech Trena Thompson is now an assistant principal at the school.
Brent Chavous continues as South Middle interim principal, with Michelle Burton now assistant principal at the school.
Brittany McManus is now principal at Brooklyn Springs Elementary, after Michael Pratt retired at the end of the school year.
Hours
School hours this year are the same as they were last year. Elementary schools start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.
Indian Land Intermediate hours are 8:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
Middle schools will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.
Buford, Lancaster and Andrew Jackson high hours are 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Indian Land High hours are 9:10 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.
