Three new people will be sworn in as members of the Lancaster County School Board next week after Tuesday’s election.
The Nov. 8 election saw Casey Cato win District 5 easily to replace retiring board chair Janice Dabney. Eddie Boykin beat Demetra Cornwell in a close District 1 race. Courtney Crump Green beat incumbent Bobby Parker and two other challengers in the District 3 race. Melvin Stroble won reelection unopposed in District 7, receiving 3,778 votes, roughly 98% of the vote.
District 1
In the District 1 race, Boykin, who filed on the last day of filing, received 2,903 votes (50.5%) to Cornwell’s 2,812 votes (49%).
Boykin was hampered by laryngitis for a couple weeks during the race, leaving him with trouble talking. Boykin said he didn’t get his first signs up until about three weeks ago.
“I am excited,” he said. “I got in because I wanted to do something to make a difference. I think the voters chose the right person. I have a lot of respect for my opponent. It has been a tough two months. It was a tough campaign. I pray I do a good job for the students.”
District 3
Green beat five-term incumbent Parker, as well as Brandan Craig and John Mahaffey in the most crowded race for school board.
Green had one of the tougher races because she was looking to unseat an incumbent and faced a crowded field.
“It was harder,” she said. “But I had the people behind me. I was available to the voters. I spoke to the issues. I appreciate all the people that supported me.”
Green got 1,713 votes (45.1%), with Parker coming in behind her with 1,064 votes (28%). Craig was third with 630 votes (16.6%) and Mahaffey received 377 (9.9%).
Parker described the loss as a gut punch, but said he was proud of his time on the board.
“You have got a new wave out there,” he said. “She did a lot of things that I don’t do, like go to the ball games. I put 20 years in and did a lot of stuff in Buford. I did a lot of good stuff that people don’t know about. I was able to help people. I am satisfied with the things I did. I feel good about what I have done. I don’t have any sour grapes.”
District 5
Cato had the largest path to victory in winning District 5, beating Steve Giagiakos with 2,588 votes (77.5%) to his 736 (22%).
“I am excited to serve the county, the kids and the parents,” Cato said. “I hope we can go back and put our children as top priority on the list. I am going to try to make the best decisions for Lancaster County School District.”