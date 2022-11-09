LANNWS-11-12-22 SCHOOL BOARD Casey Cato

Casey Cato talks on the phone and waits for results at the election office Tuesday, Nov. 8. She won her race fr the Distict 5 seat on Lancaster County School Board.

 Mac Banks

Three new people will be sworn in as members of the Lancaster County School Board next week after Tuesday’s election.

The Nov. 8 election saw Casey Cato win District 5 easily to replace retiring board chair Janice Dabney. Eddie Boykin beat Demetra Cornwell in a close District 1 race. Courtney Crump Green beat incumbent Bobby Parker and two other challengers in the District 3 race. Melvin Stroble won reelection unopposed in District 7, receiving 3,778 votes, roughly 98% of the vote.

