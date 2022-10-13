The four races for Lancaster County School Board seats have the makings of an interesting Election Day.
The four seats up for grabs in the Nov. 8 election are districts 1, 3, 5 and 7. There have been several issues over the past four years that have energized people to look at running for school board.
There is guaranteed to be new representation in districts 1 and 5, so there will be at least two new faces on the board.
In District 1, incumbent Ken Buck’s term is expiring and he can’t run again because he no longer lives in the district, due to redistricting after the 2020 Census.
In District 5, board chair Janice Dabney is not seeking reelection after being on the board for 34 years.
In District 7, there is no opposition to incumbent Melvin Stroble. Although unopposed, he points out there are still things that he wants to work toward over the next four years.
“I am seeking re-election to the Lancaster County School Board to continue advocating the concerns and ideas of the communities we serve, promote transparency and financial accountability, plan for growth in IL (Indian Land) and support construction of new schools in Kershaw, Buford and Lancaster, and seek to enhance district partnerships with our local and state elected officials and businesses,” Stroble said.
District 1
The District 1 race between the Rev. Eddie Boykin and Demetra Cornwell will bring a newcomer to the board.
Boykin said he believes the school board needs fewer distractions than it now has.
“I believe we need to focus on the business of educating our students,” he said. “We should understand that education is a business and we must take it seriously. There have simply been too many things over these past few months and years that have become distractions, and our students, our children, are suffering because of them.”
Cornwell is a former California teacher who moved to the area in 2021 to get away from the way things were being done on the West Coast.
“Now more than ever, we need to bring parent and community voices back to our schools,” Cornwell said. “We need to raise the bar on educational standards and eliminate insensible ideologies that are getting in the way of our students’ and teachers’ path to success. The word of the day is transparency, and the time is now to make good on that for our future.”
District 3
The District 3 race is the most highly contested with four candidates, including incumbent Bobby Parker.
“I am seeking reelection because I believe my experience and knowledge is crucial for this school board as we have dealt and are dealing with such uncertainty and concerns across the district and the state,” Parker said. “I currently represent the Buford community, but I’ve also represented the district as a whole by being the chairman, and that experience is not something that can be taught. The Lancaster County School Board needs stability and genuine leadership from someone who has seen what it takes to pull a district together and keep it together.”
Challenging him for the seat are Brandan Craig, Courtney Green and John Mahaffey.
Craig is a product of Lancaster schools and is in education himself as an assistant principal in Lexington County School District 1.
“I am running for a seat on the school board because I believe it is time for change,” Craig said. “Our students, families and staff deserve someone who is committed to having their best interest at heart. It is time we provide our students and families with voice and choice in how and where they learn, clear communication and transparency, and up-to-date facilities across the district.”
Green is also a product of the Lancaster schools and previously worked within the school district. She has attended school board meetings regularly over the past couple years.
“I am running for school board in District 3 because I have heard from the community and they are ready for change,” Green said. “The people are tired of the buck being passed. They want transparency, accountability and someone that fights for our area.”
Mahaffey has run for school board before and nearly defeated Parker during the 2018 election.
"I am running for the school board because I care about our students, they are our future," he said. "The students will be my number one priority."
District 5
The District 5 race between Casey Cato and Steve Giagiakos guarantees another newcomer on the board.
Cato is a former teacher in the district and her late father, Bill Sumner, served on the school board previously.
“I am running for school board to use my knowledge and experience of the education field to make the best decisions for our children, teachers and parents. Our children deserve to have the best opportunities for education,” Cato said. “I was born and raised in Lancaster, so I have had a role in each aspect of the Lancaster County School District as student, parent and educator.”
Giagiakos is a newcomer to Lancaster from Charlotte and has attended school board meetings regularly over the past couple years.
"I'm running to return education in this district back to its core mission," he said. "Our kids are failing to learn math, science and history, yet we prioritize fancy gadgets and the latest fad. I will serve the public and bring it back to what really matters."
