The Lancaster County School District is looking to add 25 more metal detectors to schools throughout the district.
The metal detectors will be the walk-through type and will give the district nearly 40, with at least one at each school.
“I hope it will be within the next 30 days we are able to buy them,” said Bryan Vaughn, district safety director. “I think we are looking at somewhere around $100,000 for 25 metal detectors.”
The district already has 14 walk-through detectors. Some of those were put to use Thursday morning during an extended search of students at Andrew Jackson High School, after district officials heard rumors of someone possibly bringing a gun to school.
“Every school will have a walk-through detector and your high schools will have multiple ones,” Vaughn said. “We will have multiples we use at sporting events as well.”
The district will use ESSER funds to pay for the metal detectors. These are funds from the federal government given to the schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We feel like there will be funding there to buy them,” Vaughn said.
The district is trying to continue to be vigilant about weapons being brought to school. On the first day of school earlier this week, a loaded pistol was found in a student’s book bag at South Middle School.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
