Santa is coming a little later for employees of Lancaster County School District.
The Lancaster County School Board approved spending $1.9 million from its fund balance for bonuses for district employees. The board voted unanimously to give the bonuses, which range from $375 to $1,000, depending on the employee’s position in the district.
Full-time certified staff will get a $1,000 bonus, full-time classified and support staff will get $750 and part-time classified and support staff will get $375.
The board had hoped to get the bonuses out before Christmas, but the timing didn’t work out. The bonuses will be separate from the two normal pay cycles in December.
“Hopefully, it will be in January, when the Christmas bills start coming in,” said Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps.
The bonuses are scheduled to come in January 2023.