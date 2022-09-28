On Friday, Sept. 30, there will be an E-Learning Day for all schools in the Lancaster County School District. School and office buildings will be closed. All after-school programs, including extracurricular activities, beginning Friday and through the weekend will be canceled.
Friday night football games have been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29.
We have been watching Hurricane Ian all week in regards to the impact it may have on our school district. These decisions are never easy to make because no one can ultimately guarantee what will happen. Given that we have no guarantees, we must make the best decision possible on the data and circumstances we have at present.
We expect to experience windy conditions by mid-morning Friday in portions of our county, which is very big and stretches more than 45 miles from top to bottom. The latest weather predictions show parts of our county getting winds of 20 to 30 mph, with wind gusts exceeding 40 mph. If this comes to fruition, we will face dangers operating school buses and in transportation in general. Winds are clearly no friend of a high-profile vehicle like a bus and could cause one to tip over or go off the road. We also have many employees, parents and young drivers we are concerned about as well. We have to do what's best for the district as a whole.
Each school administration and/or department supervisor will be able to provide more targeted details to students and staff on Thursday.