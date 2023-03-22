Lancaster County School District Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps announced at the March 21 school board meeting that he will retire from his position June 30, 2024, two years before his contractual end of term.

The announcement came after a nearly two-hour executive session meeting behind closed doors, after open session. Once the board returned to the boardroom, LCSD Board Chair Brad Small read a letter that Phipps has written to the board that day.

