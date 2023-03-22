Lancaster County School District Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps announced at the March 21 school board meeting that he will retire from his position June 30, 2024, two years before his contractual end of term.
The announcement came after a nearly two-hour executive session meeting behind closed doors, after open session. Once the board returned to the boardroom, LCSD Board Chair Brad Small read a letter that Phipps has written to the board that day.
“Lancaster County School Board, it has been my honor to serve as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, director of secondary education and superintendent of the Lancaster County School District,” the letter said.
“After much thought and prayer, Michelle (Phipps’ wife) and I believe it is time to begin the next chapter of our lives. Although my contract is until June of 2026, I plan to retire on June 30, 2024.”
The letter also said Phipps was notifying the board far in advance of his retirement date, in hopes of a smooth transition with the new superintendent.
“With ending my contract two years early, I am requesting for all my accrued leave to be paid out and a six-months severance,” Phipps’ letter said.
He ended the letter by thanking his colleagues.
“It has been my pleasure working with wonderful administrators, teachers, friends and staff. I hope this decision will enable the board of trustees to continue in the endeavor of putting all students first.”
“I encourage the community to remain actively engaged and support the search for a new superintendent,” said District 1 board member Melvin Stroble.
The board unanimously voted 6-0 to accept Phipps' retirement request.