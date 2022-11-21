“Scoopy” Miller once shared an interesting story about himself.
Seems back during his high school days in the mid-1960s, “Scoopy” went to Monroe, N.C., to apply for a summer job. He put in his application and returned to Lancaster. Company officials quickly reviewed his application and decided to hire him. They phoned his home and his mother answered. His future employer asked to speak to Lester Miller, “Scoopy’s” formal name. “I’m sorry sir,” his mother said. “There’s nobody who lives here by that name.”
“Scoopy” said that really happened. Fact is, everybody knew “Scoopy” Miller. He was quite a guy, a genuine person.
At his recent passing at 75, he was called a “gentle giant.”
“Scoopy” was a big man, but one with a heart to match.
He enjoyed being around kids, and after his high school days, “Scoopy” passed on his love for football and baseball, coaching youth sports.
“Scoopy” touched many lives, helping others learn the sports he loved. During Lancaster High School’s football heyday in the late 1950s and ‘60s, he was an outstanding lineman for the Blue Hurricanes, Lancaster’s nickname during that era. When his playing days were over, “Scoopy” stayed close to the game he loved. First, by coaching youth football. Later, he worked with the Lancaster High football program, serving on the chain crew. When former Lancaster High head coach Johnny Roscoe came here in 1985, he needed a reliable equipment manager and tabbed “Scoopy” to handle the chore of being in charge of all the Bruins football equipment. Helmets, shoulder pads, uniforms, footballs, whatever, “Scoopy,” a true jack-of-all trades, was the right choice. He once told me the coaches washed the uniforms with some cleats and shoestrings and the result was a tangled mess.
On seeing what happened, “Scoopy” said, “Just give me some time and I’ll take care of it.”
He did and made sure he handled the washing afterward. He could because he was around all the time, most practices and all games — home and away. He was an ace handyman capable of any chore. One former coach said his best image of “Scoopy” was him with a big plug of tobacco in his mouth and a screwdriver in his hand, fixing a helmet. He just enjoyed being around the game, being around the players and giving a helping hand. For no known reason, I guess maybe because the coaches worked Sundays in preparation for the next game, I asked “Scoopy” about his church attendance.
“I’ll go sometime if my kids are in a program, or they have a big feed (meal),” he said.
I know that all changed when “Scoopy” came to know his savior and shared his faith. That was obvious. Each week on the Lancaster locker room door, he’d leave an inspiring message for the team about the upcoming game. He ended his message with more notable words, telling the players, Black and white, that Jesus loved them. Simple yet extraordinary words that boys, being molded into men, needed to hear. Saturday morning upon hearing of “Scoopy’s” passing, there was a feeling of sadness with the loss of a “good man,” but also a smile knowing “Scoopy’s” final destination. I’m confident Lester, or “Scoopy,” Miller’s name was on the list at the pearly gates.
My take is that heaven can always use a quality handyman who knows who blessed him with a special talent and an unconditional love for all.