The Hands Around the World sculpture, in front of the Indian Land Del Webb Library, honors the library’s Friends group, its former president Mary Last and all the group’s volunteers, the group’s principal officer Lee Layton told the dozens of people at the sculpture dedication Nov. 8.
“All of our volunteers are very, very valuable,” Layton said. “Mary was really the force and spirit that kept us all together and helped us accomplish so many things.”
Layton was the dedication’s main speaker and helped kick off the event by introducing everyone who helped with the event and made the sculpture possible. Layton then yielded the floor to the Friends group treasurer Mindy Barnhart to give information on the sculpture and how renowned steel sculptor Bob Doster of Van Wyck constructed the piece.
“Mary loves globes, I’ve heard, so we decided on a globe,” Barnhart said. “We needed handprints, so we had an event back in May, and people young and old came to Bob, who set up tracing handprints out of stainless steel.”
Barnhart also pointed out that a plaque placed below the sculpture will honor Last’s presidency and her term dates. Layton took the floor again and read anonymous tributes from Friends group members who worked with Last in the past.
“Mary Last, what shall I say…inspirational, great leader, amazing intellect and insight,” Layton read. “I’m so thankful to have laughed and worked with Mary.”
Layton then showed the crowd a photo of Last receiving the John H. Landrum Advocacy Award in 2020 from the Friends of South Carolina Libraries (FOSCL) and presented the photo to Last. The photo shows Last receiving the award in the spot where the globe now stands.
The award honors an individual who excels in library advocacy.
The event concluded with Last sharing words of gratitude to the Del Webb Library, all the Friends group members and everyone who showed up to the event.
“I got a big mouth. Everybody knows that,” Last said. “We had a goal — we had a common name — to make the Del Webb Library the best that it could be. And with this addition, it’s clear that it is.”
The sculpture that now stands in front of the Del Webb Library’s lawn will continue to honor the dedication of Last, the volunteer work of the Friends group and all the hands that represent Indian Land, Layton said.
For information on joining or to donate to the Friends of the Del Webb Library, visit www.dwfriends.org or call 803-548-9260.