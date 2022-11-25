Del Webb Library

Former Del Webb Library Friends group President Mary Last (left) and local artist Bob Doster (right) pose next to the new hands-around-the-world sculpture in front of the library. Doster made the sculpture for the Friends group, who wanted to dedicate it to honor Last’s 10-year presidency and her dedication to improving the library.

 Zachary Hathaway

The Hands Around the World sculpture, in front of the Indian Land Del Webb Library, honors the library’s Friends group, its former president Mary Last and all the group’s volunteers, the group’s principal officer Lee Layton told the dozens of people at the sculpture dedication Nov. 8.

“All of our volunteers are very, very valuable,” Layton said. “Mary was really the force and spirit that kept us all together and helped us accomplish so many things.”

