On Saturday night, Oct. 22, the fastest half-mile dirt track in the South, Lancaster Motor Speedway, will be back in action for one last time in 2022 with one of its biggest races of the year, the annual "Heroes of the Half-mile" Herbert Murray Memorial Race.
Race fans won't want to miss this one, as the "Heroes of the Half-Mile" will be a memorial to one of Lancaster Motor Speedway's greatest promoters, Herbert Murray.
This year's edition will feature $1,500-to-win main events and $200-to-win heat races for each of the seven Saturday Night Lights Weekly Series divisions.
Plus, the ladies will have some fun when they compete in a $250-to-win V8 Powder Puff Race. With the long break, many are itching to get back to the "big half-mile."
The action should be intense as drivers will look to capture one more checkered flag on the 2022 racing season and pocket some added money.
The card for this weekend includes Knight's Lawn Care Limited Late Model, BAM Street Stocks, Deal 1 Auto Sales Crate Sportsman, Faith Funderburke Realty Thunder Bomber, Port's Heating & Air Pure Stock, SEHA Hornets and Furniture Factory Outlet Vintage. The winner of each of these races gets $1,500.
The stands open at 4 p.m. and admission is $15. Pit admission is $30 and opens at 3:30 p.m. Kids 12 and under get in free. Hot laps begin at 6 p.m.