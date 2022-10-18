On Saturday night, Oct. 22, the fastest half-mile dirt track in the South, Lancaster Motor Speedway, will be back in action for one last time in 2022 with one of its biggest races of the year, the annual "Heroes of the Half-mile" Herbert Murray Memorial Race.

Race fans won't want to miss this one, as the "Heroes of the Half-Mile" will be a memorial to one of Lancaster Motor Speedway's greatest promoters, Herbert Murray.

Trending Videos