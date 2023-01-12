LANSPTS-01-14-23 KERSEY FEATURE

Indian Land High freshman Lowdan Kersey wrestles during a recent match. Kersey is the son of the late Mike Kersey, who once coached the Warriors wrestling program.

 Mac Banks

The name Kersey still stands out in the Indian Land community.

Most people remember the name as it relates to the late Indian Land High School wrestling coach Mike Kersey. But these days, another Kersey is making his name on the wrestling mat as well.

Trending Videos