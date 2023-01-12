The name Kersey still stands out in the Indian Land community.
Most people remember the name as it relates to the late Indian Land High School wrestling coach Mike Kersey. But these days, another Kersey is making his name on the wrestling mat as well.
Lowdan Kersey, 14, the son of Mike Kersey, is an Indian Land High freshman who wrestles at the 160-pound weight class for the most part.
Wrestling is something that the younger Kersey has been a part of for the majority of his life. Lowdan started wrestling when he was in kindergarten, but took time off from the sport to explore football, baseball and basketball, before returning to the mat in fourth grade.
When Lowdan stepped away from wrestling, his mom, Erin Kersey, said she never pushed him about getting back into it. But one day he came to her asking to wrestle again.
“I wanted this to be his decision,” she said.
Since he returned to the mat, Lowdan has developed a fondness for the sport.
“I got accustomed to it over the years,” he said. “I got more attached to it. It became more fun over the years. I really didn’t find it fun in elementary school. But I got better in middle school. I like the practices and being with my friends. I like the conditioning and learning new moves. I am pretty competitive. I like the competitive aspect of it.”
Now a year-round sport for him, Lowdan said his last name has a tendency to pique other people’s attention because of his dad.
“I get recognized a lot,” he said. “I get lots of questions. I am used to it. For years, people have come up to me. I get lot of coaches coming up to me at tournaments.”
Lowdan said he knows he is carrying on his dad’s legacy while creating his own on the mat, but admits sometimes it isn’t easy.
“There is definitely pressure that comes with that, but I just do my best,” he said.
Lowdan said his goal is like every other wrestler’s and that is to win a state title.
“I just want to get better,” he said. “I don’t know if I want to wrestle in college yet. But I definitely want to win a state championship. That is a big goal.”
Lowdan was just 3 and a half years old when his father died in October 2011 from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.
At the time of his death, Kersey had just stepped away from coaching. He had been a coach at Lancaster High from 1995 to 2001 and then from 2001 to 2011 at Indian Land.
“His dad had taken a little time off coaching and was spending some time at home,” Erin said. “He wanted to be at home more.”
Lowdan said his dad does come to mind during practice and before matches at times, but he also thinks of other loved ones who have passed away as well.
“Before my matches, I do think of him or during practice when there is really a crazy conditioning or something like that,” he said. “But if I think of someone, it is probably my grandpa (Wayne Kersey) because I knew him more. He used to come to my matches and was real encouraging. Everybody recognizes him, too.”
Creating his own legacy
Erin said she is happy that their son can wrestle in the program that her husband helped to build.
“Mike loved wrestling,” she said. “I think it is fantastic that 11 years after Mike is gone that Lowdan is able to wrestle in the program that Mike poured so much into. He has had so many people like Leon Boulware, Troy Yegge and Flip Sheesley come in and keep it going so that Lowdan has this great wrestling program.”
Erin said she recognizes a lot of the same tendencies in Lowdan that her husband had when it comes to wrestling.
“Mike had a great strategic mind,” she said. “That is what made him a great wrestler and coach. Lowdan seems to think along the same line. He has the same tendencies.”
Erin said she knows when people realize who he is, curiosity always seems to take over as they want to talk to him about Mike. Erin said she wants Lowdan to be able to make his own path in wrestling, and wants things to be more about him these days and his future in the sport.
“People come up and some of the coaches come up and say, ‘Hey, I knew your dad,’ ” she said. “So Lowdan hears those things frequently. And I am glad people remember Mike, but I want this (his wrestling) to be about Lowdan and the person that he is. He has a natural talent for it.”w