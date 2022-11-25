LANSPTS-11-30-22 AJ FOOTBALL

The Vols Trey Thompson runs the ball behind blockers Tavarus Kelly and Michael Hinson during the Lower State Championship Nov. 25 at Andrew Jackson High.

 Gwynn Leaird

The Andrew Jackson Volunteers football team’s historic season came to an end with a difficult second half in the Lower State Championship.

The Vols struggled in the second half as they fumbled the ball away twice and threw an interception, all of which led to Landsharks' points. Oceanside scored 43 unanswered second half points leading to a 49-13 final score in the Friday, Nov. 25 game at the Battlefield.

