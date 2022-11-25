The Andrew Jackson Volunteers football team’s historic season came to an end with a difficult second half in the Lower State Championship.
The Vols struggled in the second half as they fumbled the ball away twice and threw an interception, all of which led to Landsharks' points. Oceanside scored 43 unanswered second half points leading to a 49-13 final score in the Friday, Nov. 25 game at the Battlefield.
“We didn’t play our best half the second half,” said Vols head coach Todd Shigley. “We got four takeaways in the first half and were playing our style of ball. They reset and we made mistakes we haven’t been making. They played better than we did in the second half.”
Andrew Jackson finished with a 11-3 record on the season and set numerous team and individual record. Leading the Vols in the game was Trey Thompson, who rushed for 96 yards on 22 carries and quarterback Hammond Wrenn, who ran for 29 yards on 10 carries. Both of them scored rushing touchdowns in the game.
“This is a special group,” Shigley said. “I am proud of my team. This group of seniors is special. They are one of the best to ever play here at AJ.”
On their first full series in the fourth quarter leading 28-13, Oceanside’s Vaughn Blue scored on a 50-yard touchdown run with about 9:45 left in the game to extend their lead.
The Vols then had their fourth turnover of the game and third in the second half with an interception by the Landsharks.
Oceanside would also get a safety and then a 60-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with about four minutes left in the game. They would also add a 36-yard run for a score with about a minute left in the game as well.
Both teams opened the second half trading punts.
Oceanside scored on their second series in the third quarter with 5:22 left, but failed on the 2-point conversion and still trailed by one at 13-12. The score came on a 1-yard run by Landsharks’ quarterback Edward Reidenbach.
The Vols fumble on their next series giving the ball to Oceanside at the 28-yard line. Oceanside would score four plays later after a 1-yard run from Reidenbach, who also set up the score with an 18-yard run to get to the goal line.
Andrew Jackson then fumbled the ensuing kickoff and gave the ball right back to the Landsharks at the 24-yard line.
Oceanside would then run the clock out in the third quarter and scored on a 4-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to give the Landsharks a 28-13 lead after another successful 2-point conversion.
The Vols picked up a couple first downs in the opening series of the second quarter, but struggled to get passed midfield.
Andrew Jackson got a break with an Oceanside fumble on the next play giving the ball back to them at the 16-yard line. Three plays later Thompson ran in for a 2-yard touchdown with six minutes left in the second quarter to put the Vols on the board.
Another turnover by Oceanside on the next series with an interception by Cullen Ussery, who return the ball to the 8-yard line for the Vols. Andrew Jackson again capitalized with a 2-yard touchdown run by Wrenn with 3:08 giving them a 13-6 lead despite the blocked extra point.
Ussery again came up big before the end of the first half for Andrew Jackson with his second interception of the game, this time at the 1-yard line preventing the Landsharks from scoring.
The first play from scrimmage in the game was a huge 34-yard Thompson run to get the Vols across midfield, but the drive quickly stalled.
Banks Helms picked off a pass on Oceanside’s first drive of the game and returned it to the 3-yard line. The Vols would then fumble on the next play giving the ball back to the Landsharks.
Oceanside then took the ball and put together a long drive to eat a lot of time off the clock. The drive went into the second quarter as Blue would then run in from 11-yards out on the first play to give the Landsharks a 6-0 lead after a failed 2-point conversion. The drive consisted of 18-plays going 98-yards to get Oceanside on the board.