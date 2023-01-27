A second man was arrested Monday, Jan. 23, in a fatal shooting in Lancaster.
Rickevious Debriek Durham, 20, of Rock Hill has been charged with murder in the death of Nathaniel Eugene White, 53. White was shot about 8 p.m. Jan. 4 in an outbuilding of his John Street home, where he died.
Corey Deonta Baker Jr., 24, was arrested and charged with murder Jan. 16 in the same incident. He was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Durham was booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center. He appeared before a magistrate later Monday morning, and his bond was denied. Baker was also denied bond.
Investigators believe Durham was the driver of the car that brought Baker to the scene, where they intended to rob White. After the shooting, Baker ran from the outbuilding with a handgun and got into the car being driven by Durham, and the two sped away from the scene, according to an LCSO release.
Additional warrants charging both Durham and Baker with attempted armed robbery and charging Durham with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime are being obtained and will be served in the detention center.
“The task force investigators did an excellent job in running down the many leads they developed, identifying the players, and getting both of them into custody for this homicide,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “I again express my thanks to our folks and the personnel of all the other agencies that assisted us with this investigation and the apprehension of these defendants.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.