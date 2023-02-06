CAMDEN — S.C. Sen. Penry Gustafson is launching “Partner with Penry,” a monthly town hall event in District 27.
These constituent-centered meetings will be held in Lancaster, Chesterfield and Kershaw counties on the second Monday of each month.
The first “Partner with Penry” is 10-11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at American Patriot Coffee Co., 1012 Broad St., Camden. The public is welcome to come chat with the senator and enjoy a free cup of coffee.
Upcoming events are scheduled as follows:
April 10: Lancaster
July 10: Heath Springs
Oct. 9: Van Wyck
Jan. 8, 2024: Kershaw
Feb. 13: Camden
May 8: Lugoff
Aug. 14: Camden
Nov. 13: Bethune
March 13: Chesterfield
June 12: Pageland
Sept. 11: McBee
Dec. 11: Chesterfield
From S.C. Sen. Penry Gustafson's Office