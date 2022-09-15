Cash give-a-ways, craft and food vendors, line dancing, bands, a comedian and gospel singing will highlight September Festival 2022 on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Heath Springs.
The event is in memory of Rodney Tobias Cunningham, who was shot and killed Aug. 27 at Lancaster Motor Speedway.
“He was helpful with distributing and delivering food,” Larry Kelly Sr., executive director of Rainbow Promise Enterprise, said of Cunningham. “And he always kept you laughing when he was in charge of the ‘I.E. Department.’ ”
Cunningham had a big connection with the leaders of Rainbow Promise when he helped them, said Larry Kelly Jr., assistant director of Rainbow Promise, a nonprofit that distributes food to those in need in the Heath Springs area through its soup kitchen, food drives, trucks and pantries.
“He was like a team player’s missing soldier,” Kelly Jr. said. And at 6 feet, 5 inches and 450 pounds, he said Cunningham was also a big teddy bear, according to those who knew him well.
The festival, which is 3-8 p.m., is open to the public. Organizers are expecting 300-500 people to attend.
“Bringing the town together and feeding whoever is hungry is important at this event,” Kelly Sr. said. “We just want clean entertainment and fun respectability.”
Money raised during the event will be used to fuel the Rainbow Promise food pantry truck, help pay for truck maintenance and insurance, and to support Rainbow Promise ministries, including the group’s Sunday soup kitchen.
There will be plenty of good food, including sausage dogs and Kelly Russell curly fries ($3 each), sandwiches ($5) and seafood ($16).
The Easy Street Band, Cleo White & the Identity Band and Ntact Band and Show will perform. The bands for the event were selected using Kelly Sr.’s connections.
“He is a musician and affiliated with different entertainers who played and sang with many groups over the years,” said his wife, Delcenia Kelly, Rainbow Promise cofounder. “This is how all the bands were selected.”
Organizers ask people attending to bring lawn chairs or to sit in their cars to enjoy the festival at 105 Badger St., Heath Springs.
For details, call 803-804-4630.