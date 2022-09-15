SEPT FEST 3

Rainbow Promise Assistant Director Larry Kelly Jr. and cofounder Delcenia Kelly move a wooden box in preparation for Saturday’s September Festival in Heath Springs.

 Michael Cox/for The Lancaster News

Cash give-a-ways, craft and food vendors, line dancing, bands, a comedian and gospel singing will highlight September Festival 2022 on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Heath Springs.

The event is in memory of Rodney Tobias Cunningham, who was shot and killed Aug. 27 at Lancaster Motor Speedway.

