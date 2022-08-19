The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 26 people on 89 charges, stemming from undercover operations over the last several months.
The arrests include 18 men and eight women.
The charges are mostly drug-related and were made by the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force.
The drugs involved included heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and various controlled substances in pill or tablet forms. Four drug-trafficking charges were made, based on the large quantities of drugs seized.
Two defendants, Kristen Chandler Avant and Anthony Lamar Belk, were denied bond and remain in the Lancaster County Detention Center.
“The agents are opening new investigations all the time and the information we get from the public supplements what they know and are able to act on,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Operations like this will continue, and we’ll keep locking people up if we catch them with drugs or selling drugs.”
Those arrested and charged are:
Kristen Chandler Avant, 37, Lancaster — trafficking heroin 4-14 grams, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute buprenorphine and naloxone, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity to a school, and resisting arrest
Melissa Wendi Baker, 34, Lancaster — possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute cocaine
Anthony Lamar Belk, 34, Lancaster — trafficking meth 100-200 grams, distribution of heroin, distribution of meth and three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance near a park
James Ray Belk Jr., 35, Lancaster — distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute suboxone and three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity of a school
Jarrod Ledell Crawford, 49, Lancaster — possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity of a school
Jeffrey Ashton Danenhower, 61, Indian Land — distribution of meth
Brenda Lachelle Harrison, 32, Lancaster — two counts of distribution of Fentanyl, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in proximity to a park, and possession of oxycodone
Barry Lamar Johnson, 27, Lancaster — two counts of distribution of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine in proximity of a school, driving under suspension and failure to stop for a blue light and siren
Candice Ann Johnson, 25, Lancaster — possession of meth
Tony Lee Johnson, 31, Lancaster — distribution of heroin
Garion Tarirh Mackey, 44, Lancaster — trafficking crack cocaine 10-28 grams, distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine in proximity to a school and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime
Paula Marie Martin, 37, Lancaster — distribution of heroin and distribution of clonazepam
Gennie Loraine McLeod, 48, Lancaster — distribution of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin in proximity to a school
Odarius Jerel Nesbit, 29, Lancaster — possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity to a school or park
Kenneth Edward Parker, Jr., 41, Lancaster — trafficking fentanyl 4-14 grams, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute buprenorphine and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in the proximity to a school
Amanda Beth Roberts, 36, Lancaster — distribution of heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin in the proximity to a park
James Mitchell Rollings, 61, Lancaster — possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of meth
Jeffery Lanard Roseborough, 35, Lancaster — possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity to a school
Roy David Scott, 36, Lancaster — distribution of meth, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substances in proximity to a school
Michael Glenn Smith, 29, Heath Springs — distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in proximity to a school
Robert Lewis Smith, 46, Lancaster — possession with intent to distribute heroin
Ryley Morgan Smith, 25, Lancaster — distribution of heroin
Christopher Scott Stacks, 34, Lancaster — distribution of meth, possession of meth, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and failure to stop for a blue light and siren
Brian Matthew Thomas, 46, Lancaster — possession of Klonopin
Tammy Darlene Whitt, 51, Lancaster — distribution of crack cocaine
Brandon Michael Wright, 23, Lancaster — distribution of heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin in proximity to a school or park
