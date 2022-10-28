The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating Malakye Craig.
Malakye Craig, 16, is a junior at Lancaster High School. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Considered a runaway, he has braces and a tattoo of the seven chakras on his right arm.
Malakye Craig was last seen by his family about two weeks ago, said his mom, Tiffany Craig, who requested help in locating him.
“Once the sheriff’s department posted it on social media, I’ve been getting messages from people,” Tiffany Craig said Thursday, Oct. 27. “Someone sent me a video of him and some other children that said it was posted four days ago. I have not laid eyes on him since about 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 15.”
According to the sheriff’s office, the teenager has also been seen in the vicinity of Chesterfield Avenue and Cunningham Street. If you have any information on Malakye Craig’s location, please call the sheriff’s office at 803-283-3388. All tips will remain confidential.