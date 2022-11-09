The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on forensic results on what caused several students and a bus driver to get sick last month on a school bus.

While the exact cause of the Oct. 26 incident at Indian Land High has yet to be determined, investigators took samples of a suspicious powder substance from the floor near the back of the bus and are waiting on results from the State Law Enforcement Division in Columbia. There is no timeline on when test results will be ready.

