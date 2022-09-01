One of the two people serving time for killing a law officer has been denied parole.
Dwayne Eric Forney, 55, is serving a life sentence for killing York County Sheriff’s Deputy Brent McCants on Sept. 25, 1992. McCants was a Lancaster resident.
McCants was 23 at the time of his death. He was shot to death at a traffic stop in York County while on duty.
Forney and Mar-Reece Hughes were in a stolen vehicle after a carjacking earlier that day in Charlotte, N.C. Both were arrested within hours of McCants being killed.
Forney had the 9mm pistol that was later identified as the murder weapon when they were caught. The jury in the original Forney trial couldn’t agree to the death penalty, so he was given life in prison.
Hughes was eventually given the death penalty in a separate trial. He is still on death row. Forney was denied parole Wednesday, Sept. 1, by the S.C. Parole Board.
McCants’ mother, Myra, was at the hearing and testified to keep Forney locked up.
“I thank God they listened,” she said.
Forney was sentenced to life in prison in 1994. He will next be eligible for parole in two years. Myra McCants said she plans on being there for as long as she can.
“If I’m alive, yes sir,” she said. “That’s my child. You fight for your child. It would be nice if he was out there and had a life, but he don’t; he was murdered. They had a gun and emptied it into my son.”
After the initial parole hearing, Forney can appeal every two years because of a loophole in the law at the time. The law in 1992 stated that life sentences would be eligible for parole. That law was changed in 1996 and now life sentences are not eligible for parole.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
