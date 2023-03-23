The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has switched its crime tip reporting service to a new platform, P3 Tip Management.
The new software will send the tips directly to departments within the Sheriff’s Office to promote further investigation into each matter.
“Incoming tips are assigned to different divisions and personnel within the department and are tracked from receipt through investigation until disposition,” a release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. “This tracking ensures that tips are fully investigated, no stones are left unturned, and personnel are held accountable for the information that is received.”
Tips can be submitted by calling 803-283-3388, option 4 (the sheriff’s office dedicated line), at www.p3tips.com/983, or on the P3Tips mobile application that can be downloaded to your smartphone.
Tips can be submitted anonymously, and tipsters can speak with the Sheriff’s Office directly. Subsequent tips will also be added to the same case file as the original tip as new information comes.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has been using Midlands Crimestoppers for several years.
“The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has had a productive long-term relationship with Midlands Crimestoppers, but when that service recently became unavailable to us, we needed something else to provide citizens a simple method to pass along information,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.
“Much research went into the selection of P3Tips, and I am satisfied this is a good move for us,” he said. “Folks now have multiple ways to anonymously provide tips, and the steps built into the software will ensure that all information gets to the right people and is fully vetted and followed up on.
"We hope people will take advantage of this opportunity to help us keep ahead of the bad guys and girls.”