On Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, Sherry C. Stalvey, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and “Mother to All,” passed on to her heavenly home.
Born on the Fourth of July 1955, Sherry was survived by her husband, David Stalvey; her children, Donna Reeves (Ricky), Carrie Steele (Scott), Chris Stalvey (Bridget) and Sylvia Maupin (Phil); her grandchildren, Nicholas Nichols (Brittany), Jordan Nichols, Sydney Reeves, David Reeves, Carson Reeves, River Steele, Layla Steele, Seneca Steele, Mason Stalvey, Madison Stalvey, Joy Young (Giles) and Betani King; and her great-grandchildren, Jayden Nichols, James Nichols, George Young and John Young.