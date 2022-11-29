Shirley Flowers Cornelius, 74, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
She was born Nov. 26, 1947, to the late William McKinley Flowers and the late Juanita Coleman Flowers.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, David Lee Cornelius Jr.; two sons, Terry Cornelius (Debra) and Ronald Cornelius (Anglea); two brothers, Frank Flowers (Lucille) and Eddie James Flowers (Cynthia); one sister, Doshia F. Perry (Abraham); three grandsons, three granddaughters and two extended grandsons; and four great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Stewart Funeral Home.