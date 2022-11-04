Shirley Ingram, 64, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Willie and Annie Gamble Ingram and was born on June 2, 1958.
Survivors are one daughter, Tonya Perry of Indian Trail, N.C.; one son, Demario Perry of Lancaster; one grandson, Xavier Perry; three sisters, Willie Mae Smith and Margaret McGriff of Lancaster, and Clara Oliver of Brooklyn, N.Y.; two brothers, Mitchell Ingram and Leroy Ingram, both of Lancaster.
Her funeral service will be noon Saturday, Nov. 4, at Mount Moriah AME Zion Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
Sign the online registry at stewartfuneralhomesc.com.