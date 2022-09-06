The recent shooting death of Rodney T. Cunningham at Lancaster Motor Speedway was still being felt this past weekend.
“It’s a bunch of crap and should’ve never happened in a place like this,” said local race driver Timbo Mangum, who has competed at the half-mile dirt track for 32 years.
“This is a place where you can bring your family and have a good time. But on top of that, you never know. This could’ve gone really, really bad.”
Cunningham, 53, of Heath Springs was shot just before 11 p.m. Aug. 27, near the track’s main entrance. He died a short time later at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.
Bryan Terrell Mitchell, 37, was charged Aug. 28 in Cunningham’s death.
Mitchell fled the track on foot and was arrested the following day after an intensive manhunt. Charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Mitchell is jailed at the Lancaster County Detention Center. His bond has been denied.
“You just never know what’s going on in somebody’s mind,” said track owner Brandy Baker.
Baker said Cunningham drove his own logging truck until about four years ago when he was permanently injured when a log fell on him during the unloading process at the Bowater plant.
“He [Cunningham] was a good guy who worked hard every day,” Baker said.
During the driver’s meeting, Chester Brooks, LMS race director, urged the drivers to take care of each other, even in the heat of competition.
“I know we’re racers and sometimes we get ill and want to fight,” Brooks said. “But just think about it. You have little kids running around, they look up to you guys and that’s not setting a good example to them.”
Unimaginable tragedy
The shooting had many at the track trying to figure out what happened, said Samantha Grant, wife of LMS Vintage division driver Elias Grant.
“I never ever imagined I’d see anything like this,” she said. “When I went to work the next morning, I had friends calling because they knew we were here. They were asking questions, but we didn’t have any answers. We had so many people checking on us.”
Elias Grant has been racing at the half-mile dirt track since 2015. Samantha Grant has been attending races at the track since 1997 when her dad, Jeff Scully, drove there. And just like her dad, they bring their children to the track.
“I didn’t really know what was going on because he [Elias] was on the track at the time,” she said. “But after the fact, when they told us what was going on, we jumped in the truck and were out of here. We loaded up and got out of here as fast as they would let us.”
While the extended racing family always keeps close watch on their children, as well as others’ ”little ones,” Grant said that security net has been drawn tighter.
From now on, Grant said her family will travel to LMS with the families and crews of race drivers Chris Fincher and Shaun Mangum from Union County, N.C.
“It’s definitely changed how we do things. We rode in together and are right here together and will leave together.”
Local race car and business owner James Kirk first came to the racetrack in 1970 at the age of 6 with former driver Joe Johnson, who now drives a wrecker there.
Johnson’s son, Joseph “Pe-bo” Johnson Jr., drives for Kirk at LMS.
Kirk, also a former driver, said he has witnessed his share of scuffles at the track. He worries that the incident has given the track an undeserved black eye.
“Never in my life did I ever think I’d see anything like this. I ain’t never seen anybody who was so upset that they thought they had to take somebody else’s life.”
Ronnie Aiton of the Kids for Jesus bus ministry hopes that good will come from the tragedy that never should’ve happened. Dirt racers and LMS fans, he said, are a real close family.
Drivers passed their racing helmets in the grandstands Saturday, talking to fans and collecting donations to help Cunningham’s family. The Lancaster News did not know at press time Tuesday how much they raised.
“It’s a good bunch of people and they are family to me,” Aiton said while praying at the driver’s meeting.
“God, you can take the worst incident and make something great come out of it.”
Cunnigham’s family did not respond to requests for comment from The Lancaster News.
His funeral was held Sunday, Sept. 4, at Second Baptist Church on Great Falls Highway, followed by burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Cunningham is survived by his wife, Kim, six children and seven grandchildren, as well as his parents, one grandparent, one sister and three brothers.
An account has been set up in his honor at gofundme.com to help the Cunningham family pay funeral expenses.
Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.