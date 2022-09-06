The recent shooting death of Rodney T. Cunningham at Lancaster Motor Speedway was still being felt this past weekend.

“It’s a bunch of crap and should’ve never happened in a place like this,” said local race driver Timbo Mangum, who has competed at the half-mile dirt track for 32 years.

Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.

Trending Videos