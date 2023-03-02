AIKEN — First-half shooting struggles for the Lancaster Bruins led them to fall 58-45 in the 4A state championship game to the Irmo Yellow Jackets.
The 4A state title game was played at the USC Aiken Convocation Center Thursday, March 2, in front of a sellout crowd full of Lancaster fans.
Lancaster High School was looking for its first state basketball state title since the 1949-50 season, nearly two generations ago.
For Irmo High, it has been a lot more recent than that. In 2013, the Yellow Jackets beat Goose Creek to win the title. This was Irmo's 12th appearance in the state title game and its head coach Tim Whipple's 11th appearance in the final game of the season, winning five of those state championships.
Irmo came into the game with a 25-5 record.
Lancaster, which finished the season with a 28-4 record, struggled with Irmo’s height throughout the game, especially in trying to contain 6-foot-9-inch Brandon Crawford, who ended the game with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
The Bruins were led by Jordan Watford, who had 25 points, 21 in the second half.
“We had a few nerves,” said Lancaster head coach Jerron Cauthen. “The guys wanted to do well. We missed some shots. My guys competed as much as we could. It was still a successful season. The guys fought hard. I can’t be more proud of them. In the end, there is only going to be one team happy.”
Irmo held a comfortable 45-22 lead entering the fourth and final quarter. Through the first three quarters, Irmo shot 52%, while Lancaster shot just 20% and missed all 12 of its three-point attempts.
Ladarius Cloud came out in the fourth quarter for Lancaster and hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the Irmo lead to 17 about 90 seconds into the final period. The Bruins opened the fourth quarter on an 9-2 run before a Yellow Jackets timeout.
Coming out of the timeout, Irmo seemed to gain new life as Crawford laid down a thunderous dunk to again put the momentum in their corner.
The Bruins had their work cut out for them in the second half, when they were down by 23 points coming out of the locker room. Watford hit a shot on the Bruins' opening possession of the third quarter and Lancaster started to play more of its usual style, running up and down the court.
Watford continued to get the ball for Lancaster and was able to convert as the Bruins clawed their way back into the game. However, Irmo still managed to keep its first-half pace in the third quarter, while Lancaster struggled to cut into the Yellow Jackets' sizable lead.
Irmo again started to pull away, using its size to get inside looks to the basket and allowing Crawford to bring home a dunk. Watford, who scored 13 points in the third quarter, was the only Lancaster player to score in the period.
Lancaster struggled to slow Irmo’s interior game and defend against Crawford, who was a presence both inside and outside. When he wasn’t hitting shots, he was grabbing rebounds and blocking shots on the defensive end of the floor.
The Bruins took their third timeout of the first half just two and a half minutes into the second quarter, trailing 25-7. Lancaster missed its first nine shots of the second quarter. Colby Small’s free throw was the only point the Bruins could muster in the first four minutes of the period. Things didn’t get any better in the last four minutes as Watford’s two free throws were the only other points Lancaster was able to convert. Irmo led 32-9 at the half. The Bruins went 0-12 from the field in the quarter.
Irmo opened the game in a 2-3 zone, but Lancaster scored on its first possession. After taking a small lead, Irmo then scored the next eight points to go up 8-2. The slower pace by Irmo was not something the Bruins were used to. Irmo also trapped Lancaster at half court, causing three consecutive turnovers.
Cauthen subbed in five new players to replace his starters, which didn’t slow Irmo offensively, but did give the Bruins a little spark.
Lancaster took another timeout when it was down 13-4 with 2:25 left in the first quarter, its second timeout in the opening period. Cauthen reinserted his starters at that point. The Bruins struggled on defense, allowing Irmo to get backdoor cuts and easy access to the block. Lancaster hit just three of 13 shots from the field in the opening quarter.