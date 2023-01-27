A man wanted by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office turned himself in this week.
Darrell D’Shawn Shropshire, 39, of Kershaw turned himself into the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, Jan. 24. He was booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center on drugs and weapons charges and his bond was denied.
Shropshire was wanted for drug possession and a shooting that occurred Jan. 19 at his home in the 200 block of Artemis Place in Kershaw.
Shropshire was originally charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule 1 controlled substance, nine counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule 2 controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity to a school or park.
He is also being charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, another charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
According to police, the last three charges are from the confrontation he had with three men he said were breaking into his shed.
After gunfire was exchanged between Shropshire and the men, they left the area in a car. As they left, additional shots were fired by Shropshire, according to the LCSO.
A man found with an apparent gunshot wound in Chesterfield County is still believed to one of the men at Shropshire’s property during this incident. He has not been charged with any crimes at this time.
The shootings led to warrants to search Shropshire’s property, which led to law enforcement finding the drugs and guns.
“Shropshire is in jail, and his bond has been denied,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “His narcotics charges and his charges related to the shooting are serious. This is a very active investigation, and we expect to make additional charges on other people at the conclusion of the investigation. I encourage anyone with information about this case to call us.”
The Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force continues to investigate the reported burglary on Shropshire’s property and the exchange of gunfire to identify all those involved.