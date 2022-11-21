When I was a young boy, my grandfather would take me to the barbershop for our haircuts. A small sign on the wall read, “I had no shoes and complained until I met a man with no feet.” This sign has stuck with me as it communicates an essential truth about life and the key to sustained thanksgiving. You must keep a proper perspective.

What is your perspective on life? Where do you focus: on what you lack or what you have? Remember the example of Ahab (1 Kings 21:1-16), who sulked because Naboth would not sell him his vineyard. King Ahab had an abundance of land, but his perspective became so narrow on the one thing he didn’t have that it caused him to lay on his bed and pout. Even worse, it led to the evil perpetrated by Queen Jezebel. Not only did his perspective lead to him missing all the reasons he had for thanksgiving, but it also led to the death of Naboth and ultimately to Ahab’s condemnation from the Lord. So it is clear that a proper perspective should see what we have and be thankful.

The Rev. Kyle E. Sims is pastor of First ARP Church in Lancaster.

