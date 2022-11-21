When I was a young boy, my grandfather would take me to the barbershop for our haircuts. A small sign on the wall read, “I had no shoes and complained until I met a man with no feet.” This sign has stuck with me as it communicates an essential truth about life and the key to sustained thanksgiving. You must keep a proper perspective.
What is your perspective on life? Where do you focus: on what you lack or what you have? Remember the example of Ahab (1 Kings 21:1-16), who sulked because Naboth would not sell him his vineyard. King Ahab had an abundance of land, but his perspective became so narrow on the one thing he didn’t have that it caused him to lay on his bed and pout. Even worse, it led to the evil perpetrated by Queen Jezebel. Not only did his perspective lead to him missing all the reasons he had for thanksgiving, but it also led to the death of Naboth and ultimately to Ahab’s condemnation from the Lord. So it is clear that a proper perspective should see what we have and be thankful.
Perspective is not only about what you do or don’t have. Another aspect of perspective is the weight of importance you give to the things in your life. Too often, the least important things in life are the most demanding. These pull our focus away from family, friends and the Lord. In doing so, we miss the reasons we should be thankful for at the core of our lives. For those who have lost family, we see the need for a proper perspective of being grateful for every day you have with your family. As two of my four kids are out of the house, it teaches me to be thankful for the few years I have at home with my two remaining kids. My best friend in college told me once, “No one ever puts on their gravestone, ‘I wish I would have spent more time at work!’ ” Make sure your perspective is on what matters in life, and be thankful for all you have.
The key to Thanksgiving is perspective. Not only does the proper perspective keep us from complaining, but it will also empower our thanksgiving. The psalmist writes, “We give thanks to you, O God; we give thanks, for your name is near. We recount your wondrous deeds.” (Psalm 75:1 ESV) For Christians, our perspective always needs to look to the Lord and what He has done. This is why Christians have been able to worship the Lord with thanksgiving through wars, pandemics and depressions.
In the worst of times, we can keep our eyes fixed on Jesus and the blessings that are in Him.
The Apostle Paul tells us this in Ephesians 1:3 (ESV): “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in Christ with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places.” When we keep our perspective on Jesus and how He blesses us, there will never be a time when we do not have a reason for thanksgiving.
This Thanksgiving, name your blessings. Go around the family table and state what you are thankful for this year. Enjoy your family gatherings and nap after your turkey, but also take time to see how you look at life.
Make sure you have a perspective that sees all the Lord has done for you, especially through His son, Jesus Christ.
The Rev. Kyle E. Sims is pastor of First ARP Church in Lancaster.