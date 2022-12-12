MYRTLE BEACH — Andrew Jackson High School defensive standout Fuller Sims enjoyed playing in the 75th annual Touchstone Energy North-South All-Star game at Myrtle Beach this past weekend.
The game took place Saturday, Dec. 10, at Doug Shaw Stadium on the campus of Myrtle Beach High School. Sims was the lone Lancaster County participant in this year’s game. He played on the South squad.
The North All-Stars scored with 1:03 left to play to seal the 22-14 win over the South All-Stars.
“I have had a good week,” said Sims, who was in on several defensive stops for the South team. “It’s been great playing against these guys, and I have met some new friends. The atmosphere has been exciting.
“Everyone here is going somewhere (to play football in college), and they all are bigger and faster, and that has impressed me the most.”
Sims had 144 total tackles for the Region 5 champion Andrew Jackson Volunteers this season and was named Region 5-2A Defensive Player of the Year.
Chapin High School head coach Justin Gentry coached the South team and was extremely proud of Sims, who had two tackles in the All-Star game.
“He is a very good football player, but a better human being, unbelievable young man,” Gentry said. “My hats off to his parents and him, a great family to produce a young man like that. He is tough and always around the football, a hard-nosed, old-school, blue-collar football player, and we loved him.”
Andrew Jackson head coach Todd Shigley will have a hard time filling Sims’ shoes next season.
“Fuller has been huge for us and it’s going to be tough to replace him,” Shigley said. “He’s smart and knows how to put himself in position to make plays. He was one of our captains and the rest of the team rallied around him. He set a good example and did a lot of work on the field and off.”
Sims is entertaining college football offers, but is uncommitted.