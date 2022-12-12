LANSPTS-12-14-22 FULLER SIMS ALL STAR 1

Andrew Jackson High School’s Fuller Sims runs downfield during the 75th annual Touchstone Energy North-South All-Star game Saturday, Dec. 10, at Myrtle Beach.

 Eric Rowell

MYRTLE BEACH — Andrew Jackson High School defensive standout Fuller Sims enjoyed playing in the 75th annual Touchstone Energy North-South All-Star game at Myrtle Beach this past weekend.

The game took place Saturday, Dec. 10, at Doug Shaw Stadium on the campus of Myrtle Beach High School. Sims was the lone Lancaster County participant in this year’s game. He played on the South squad.

