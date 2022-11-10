LANSPTS-11-12-22 FULLER SIMS

Andrew Jackson High School football player Fuller Sims accepts an award from Touchstone Energy CEO Brian Broughton for being selected to the North-South All-Star game in Myrtle Beach.

 Gwynn Leaird

Andrew Jackson High School senior linebacker Fuller Sims set a week at Myrtle Beach as a goal.

Not for his graduation celebration, but an elite football attraction.

Trending Videos