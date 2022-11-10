Andrew Jackson High School senior linebacker Fuller Sims set a week at Myrtle Beach as a goal.
Not for his graduation celebration, but an elite football attraction.
Sims, a 6-foot-2 inch, 195-pound, two-year starter for the Region 5-2A champion Volunteers, will be in the 74th annual Touchtone Energy Bowl North-South All-Star game Dec.10 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.
Sims also attended the 2021 All-Star game, which features the state’s top senior football talent, participating in a junior football combine prior to the Grand Strand game.
“I knew then I wanted to be in this game and set it as a goal,” said Sims, a two-sport all-region selection at Andrew Jackson, where he’s a pitcher and first baseman for the 2A state champion Vols baseball team. “I saw that game as an opportunity. A lot of players in the game last season didn’t have a lot of looks, but after the game last year, they were able to get their share of looks for a shot to play at the next level.”
Sims’ banner play over the last two seasons has drawn attention, including his all-star selection, the first for a Vols player since the 2017 season when standout lineman Dalton McKittrick was chosen to play.
“I’m excited,” Sims said. “It’s a big opportunity and I’d like to go there and be the first Andrew Jackson player to win MVP. I feel I can do it. I have to play my game and be the leader I am at Andrew Jackson.”
The Vols senior captain will play for the South team since Andrew Jackson competes as a Lower State school.
Through 11 games for the 9-2 Vols, Sims has racked up 121 tackles, 110 solo stops and three interceptions — one for a pick six against Cheraw.
In his junior season, Sims earned All-Region and All-County football honors from The Lancaster News, compiling 110 tackles with two interceptions, including a pick six.
“I’m really proud of Fuller,” said Vols head coach Todd Shigley. “He’s probably one of the smartest players I’ve ever coached. Fuller picks up things well and is student of the game, like a coach on the field.
“He has a knack of being around the ball and makes plays,” Shigley said. “He has put in the needed work — weights, film study, leadership and playing hard and smart to earn this chance to represent his community, school and team in a big-time all-star game.”
Sims said he’s proud to represent Andrew Jackson High.
“It’s hard to get looks with so many larger schools around our area, so I am definitely looking forward to it, but we also have some football left to be played at Andrew Jackson and I’m focused on that and what we need to do. I’m happy to be in the all-star game and glad we’re still playing.”